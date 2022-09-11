Viking Global Investors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Viking Global Investors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,819,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126,874 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $42,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. XN LP boosted its stake in Farfetch by 39.6% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,798,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,199,000 after buying an additional 510,054 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $3,944,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Farfetch by 28.1% in the first quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 102,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Cowen upped their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Farfetch Stock Up 6.0 %

FTCH traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,336,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,726,006. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.85. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $47.30.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The firm had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.