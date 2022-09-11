Viking Global Investors LP Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 501,881 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 2.2% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.90% of Workday worth $539,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $36,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday Stock Up 1.4 %

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.97.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $169.96. 2,040,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.90 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.