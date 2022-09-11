Viking Global Investors LP Has $167.50 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Viking Global Investors LP cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 530,255 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.13% of Deere & Company worth $167,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.23. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

