Viking Global Investors LP Has $922.37 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Viking Global Investors LP reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,304,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,298,113 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 3.7% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $922,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.30. 1,385,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. They issued an “action list buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

