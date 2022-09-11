Viking Global Investors LP Invests $151.23 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 223,721 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $151,226,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Shopify at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 916,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $619,298,000 after buying an additional 109,325 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 40,648,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,424,432. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

