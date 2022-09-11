Viking Global Investors LP Lowers Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Viking Global Investors LP trimmed its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,658,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249,000 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 8.28% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $128,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 824,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after buying an additional 288,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $4,484,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 479.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 152,308 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 286,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $719,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PRCT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 592,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 15.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 138.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRCT shares. B. Riley started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

