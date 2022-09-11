Viking Global Investors LP Purchases 773,566 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,566 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $118,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PVH by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,740,000 after purchasing an additional 329,358 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 468.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,261 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 109.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 182,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

