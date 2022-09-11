Viking Global Investors LP Purchases New Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,362,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,733,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.17% of MetLife as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after purchasing an additional 396,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,368,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MET traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,786,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,663. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

