Viking Global Investors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889,224 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 3.25% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $179,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 23,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.93. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $165.22.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

