Viking Global Investors LP Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Viking Global Investors LP cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,437,199 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 147,595 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.53% of Uber Technologies worth $372,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,644,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $700,911,000 after purchasing an additional 62,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $660,733,000 after purchasing an additional 889,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,489,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 28,055,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,760,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

