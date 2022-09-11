Viking Global Investors LP Sells 2,992,909 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Viking Global Investors LP lessened its position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992,909 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in VTEX were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VTEX by 1,707.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in VTEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VTEX by 151.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in VTEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in VTEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

VTEX Price Performance

About VTEX

Shares of NYSE VTEX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 236,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,354. The company has a market capitalization of $823.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. VTEX has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

