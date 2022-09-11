Village Farms International (VFF) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Village Farms International to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Village Farms International has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Farms International’s competitors have a beta of -28.78, meaning that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Village Farms International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $268.02 million -$9.08 million -5.84 Village Farms International Competitors $1.63 billion $90.75 million 1.29

Profitability

Village Farms International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Village Farms International. Village Farms International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Village Farms International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International -13.49% -2.68% -1.90% Village Farms International Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Village Farms International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 2 4 0 2.67 Village Farms International Competitors 36 127 418 23 2.71

Village Farms International presently has a consensus price target of $9.06, suggesting a potential upside of 252.53%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 75.99%. Given Village Farms International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Village Farms International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Village Farms International competitors beat Village Farms International on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

