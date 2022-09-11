Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Cuts Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,364 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises 0.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Atlassian worth $27,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 30.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 97,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $18.61 on Friday, reaching $258.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,639. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

