Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Sells 10,167 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for approximately 0.1% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned 0.05% of MongoDB worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.83.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $21.13 on Friday, hitting $268.64. 3,029,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,094. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 0.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $3,691,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,004,789.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $3,691,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,004,789.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.