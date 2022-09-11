Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Sells 121,838 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lessened its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,838 shares during the period. Bill.com accounts for 0.1% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Stock Up 3.7 %

Bill.com stock traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 2.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.



