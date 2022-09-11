Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Sold by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,919,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,277 shares during the period. Vivid Seats makes up approximately 2.4% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.97% of Vivid Seats worth $21,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Vivid Seats Stock

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Shares of SEAT stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $8.94. 145,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,953. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.35.



Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.



