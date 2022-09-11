Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 900.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 22.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 53,598 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

