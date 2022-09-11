Vox.Finance (VOX) Price Tops $1.05

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. Vox.Finance has a market cap of $94,899.49 and approximately $420.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vox.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00004892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vox.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,526.74 or 1.00082047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

Vox.Finance (CRYPTO:VOX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2020. Vox.Finance’s total supply is 129,515 coins and its circulating supply is 90,184 coins. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance.

Vox.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vox Finance is a multi-blockchain decentralized finance (DeFi) yield-farming project developed by an independent team of developers, seeking to bring an innovative approach to the new emerging market.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vox.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vox.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vox.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vox.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vox.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.