Vulcano (VULC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $88,389.18

Vulcano (VULC) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Vulcano has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Vulcano has a market cap of $88,389.18 and approximately $16,484.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIP Token (VIP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PWR Coin (PWR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Incube Chain (ICB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FIBRE (FIBRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vulcano

Vulcano (CRYPTO:VULC) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2020. Vulcano’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,050,000 coins. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vulcano is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vulcano is vulcano.io.

Buying and Selling Vulcano

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcano using one of the exchanges listed above.

