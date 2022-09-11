Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,718 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.45% of Vy Global Growth worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYGG. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 329.5% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 15.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vy Global Growth Price Performance

Shares of VYGG stock remained flat at $9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 320,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,335. Vy Global Growth has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $574.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Vy Global Growth Company Profile

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

