Wafra Inc. Acquires 83,502 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,502 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $41,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $146.40 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.19%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

