Wafra Inc. Has $14.88 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wafra Inc. increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 198.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,415 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $14,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Moderna by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 4,382.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $65,696.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $65,696.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 608,048 shares of company stock worth $96,021,642. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Up 0.7 %

Moderna stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.28. 3,500,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,299. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $464.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.75.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.