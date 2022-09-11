Wafra Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Wafra Inc. lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142,037 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in TransUnion by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $167,521,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,523,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2,382.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,177,000 after buying an additional 786,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in TransUnion by 585.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 388,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after buying an additional 331,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

TRU stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,674. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $72.26 and a twelve month high of $125.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

