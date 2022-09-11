Wafra Inc. Makes New $34.92 Million Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 234,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,921,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $843,575,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $389,416,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $333,305,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,837,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

RRX stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.86. 489,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,545. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average is $134.40.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

