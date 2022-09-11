Wafra Inc. Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $53,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,743,278,000 after acquiring an additional 399,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after acquiring an additional 321,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $972,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.12 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.