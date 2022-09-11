Wafra Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wafra Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 938.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,892 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,615 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE EOG traded up $5.05 on Friday, reaching $123.36. 2,841,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,858. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

