Wallet Swap (WSWAP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,897.00

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. Wallet Swap has a total market cap of $451,018.07 and $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wallet Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wallet Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00776464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019839 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Wallet Swap

Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 coins. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wallet Swap

