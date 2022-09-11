Waltonchain (WTC) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $22.99 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,763.38 or 0.08162013 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00071914 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Microtuber (MCT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a N/A coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,820,788 coins and its circulating supply is 80,845,576 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

