Warburg Research Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €70.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €62.38 ($63.65) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($132.30). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €63.12 and its 200-day moving average is €62.47.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

