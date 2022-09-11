Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,640,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,640,029 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.47% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,928,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

