Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.29 Billion Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,716,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 631,013 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Global Payments worth $2,287,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $352,599,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $114,903,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $94,865,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Global Payments by 1,318.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,443,000 after purchasing an additional 655,117 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 666.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,876,000 after purchasing an additional 653,698 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $132.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $173.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.67.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

