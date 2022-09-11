Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.17 Billion Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,847 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.98% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $3,166,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,640 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $78.03 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

