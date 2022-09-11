Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.76 Billion Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,012 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.91% of ConocoPhillips worth $3,761,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 127,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

