Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 112,924 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,417,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,924 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.27% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $2,797,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $166.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

