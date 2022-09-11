Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 12,765 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,312,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.20% of Alphabet worth $3,664,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average is $120.25. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

