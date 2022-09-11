Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 592,225 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,897,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.36% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $2,563,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $164.34 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

