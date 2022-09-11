Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0568 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $6.90 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $803,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.