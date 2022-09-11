Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0568 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $6.90 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $9.22.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
