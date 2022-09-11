Wells Fargo & Company Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $120.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.93.

Shares of PYPL opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.17. PayPal has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $289.00. The stock has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,226,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 17.2% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.5% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 231,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 91,489 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 63,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 114.0% during the second quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 186,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

