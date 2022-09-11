Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

MQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marqeta to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Marqeta Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of MQ stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.61. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marqeta

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

