Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $18.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NWL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.29.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Up 4.1 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.