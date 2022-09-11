Wells Fargo & Company Trims Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Target Price to $65.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GWRE. Oppenheimer reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $128.98.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 291,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $1,636,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

