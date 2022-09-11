WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Reaches $2.09 on Top Exchanges

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00009679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $257.05 million and $16.47 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

