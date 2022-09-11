Westerly Capital Management LLC Acquires 155,000 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 310.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Viavi Solutions makes up about 2.4% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $14.30. 1,550,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,977. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 286.00 and a beta of 0.77. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

