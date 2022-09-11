Westerly Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Angi by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Angi by 30.7% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Angi by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Angi by 3.7% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 181,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Shares of Angi stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,950. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

