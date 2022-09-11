Westerly Capital Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. FARO Technologies makes up approximately 3.3% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Westerly Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of FARO Technologies worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FARO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

FARO Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

FARO Technologies Company Profile

NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $34.59. 60,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,301. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.39.

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.