Westerly Capital Management LLC Has $7.35 Million Stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 712.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the period. Cognyte Software comprises about 5.4% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Westerly Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Cognyte Software worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 277,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,653. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.