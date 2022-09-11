Western Union (NYSE:WU) versus CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Western Union shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CannaSys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Western Union and CannaSys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Union 5 7 1 0 1.69 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Western Union presently has a consensus target price of $18.89, suggesting a potential upside of 26.71%. Given Western Union’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Western Union is more favorable than CannaSys.

This table compares Western Union and CannaSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Union $5.07 billion 1.13 $805.80 million $2.23 6.69 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than CannaSys.

Profitability

This table compares Western Union and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Union 18.27% 239.89% 10.46% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Western Union beats CannaSys on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. It also offers bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About CannaSys

(Get Rating)

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.