WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Insider Purchases £41,790 in Stock

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) insider Annette Court bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,393 ($16.83) per share, for a total transaction of £41,790 ($50,495.41).

WH Smith Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,440 ($17.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.38. WH Smith PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.22) and a one year high of GBX 1,809.50 ($21.86). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,430.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,465.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WH Smith to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($21.27) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($26.34) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.23) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,074.29 ($25.06).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

