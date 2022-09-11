WhaleRoom (WHL) One Day Volume Tops $14,146.00

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One WhaleRoom coin can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhaleRoom has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,772.13 or 0.08173826 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2,666.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

WhaleRoom Coin Profile

WhaleRoom (WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

WhaleRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhaleRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

