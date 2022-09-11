Woodline Partners LP Acquires 10,944 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $23,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHC opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. Truist Financial lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

